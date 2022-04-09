Stargirl season 3: Where is the premiere date reveal?

Why is The CW waiting so long to give us news on a Stargirl season 3 premiere date? At this point, it’s a legitimately good question.

The reason why we raise this subject right now is pretty simple, and it’s tied significantly to some of the reports we had this week. The network just announced, after all, when some shows like In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico are coming back. These two shows, like Stargirl, are typically referred to as summer shows.

However, the difference here is that over the past year, we saw the Brec Bassinger series become a little more of a late summer show, which is probably similar to what you’re going to see this time around, as well. Our feeling is that it will come back in either August or September, and if you’re The CW, you probably see very-little value in announcing dates for shows that are a solid couple of months away.

In general, some of our eager anticipation for more of this show is tied to just how creatively strong it’s been. Like Superman & Lois, this is one of the two superhero shows on The CW that really looks and feels more like a movie with the way that it is shot and scored. The writers have also figured out a way here to make Blue Valley feel like a town full of legitimate underdogs, where there are people capable of saving the day while also capable of making the same relatable mistakes as a lot of people their age.

Our feeling is that if season 3 does come on the air in August or September, you’ll probably hear more about it in May or June. Clearly, The CW is not keen to rush things along…

