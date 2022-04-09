This Is Us season 6 episode 12 photo: The story of Kate and Phillip

We know that a good chunk of This Is Us season 6 episode 12 will be about the road to Kate and Toby’s divorce, but there is also something more here. To be specific, we’re talking about the beginning of Kate and Phillip’s future.

It’s already been confirmed that episode 13 of the season is going to be focused on Kate’s second wedding, which is when you could get some more updates on what both Kevin and Randall have going on. Yet, there’s a lot we need to get to before that, and it includes getting a chance to see more of how Kate got to this point with Phillip.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on where the show could be going from here. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming on the show moving forward, including previews and other looks towards what the future could hold.

On the surface, the two at least have some things in common, like a love for music and some difficult life experiences. We think Phillip may also connect with her on an emotional level that is different from what we’ve seen so far.

If there is one major concern we have entering this story, it is the notion that all of this may have to be rushed. Then again, the point of all of this may not be about Kate and Phillip’s love story so much as Kate’s happiness. If the character is finding something in her life she enjoys, that could be the most important thing. It may not necessarily have to do with a romantic partner as much as something within herself.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 12 next week?

Where do you think things are going to go when it comes to Kate and Phillip’s journey? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stay at the site — there are more updates on the way and of course, we wouldn’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







