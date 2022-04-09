SWAT renewed by CBS for season 6, Shemar Moore confirms

For everyone hoping to see a SWAT season 6 renewal at CBS, we now have official word on the future — and it’s very much positive news!

In a post on Twitter today, star Shemar Moore was the first to confirm that his show will be coming back for more episodes. We don’t think that this comes as a huge shock, mostly because SWAT has been a steady performer at the network for the past couple of years.

What we hope this renewal means is that CBS will find a way to move the show back to Friday nights, where it performed the best in the ratings. We do think there’s still so much room for it to grow moving forward, and it manages to do all of this without necessarily having a lot of promotion behind it.

Ultimately, the timing of this renewal means that we’re going to have a chance to sit back and just enjoy the rest of the season — hopefully, it also means that we’re going to be getting news on some other CBS shows before too long. Think in terms of Magnum PI or Blue Bloods, which haven’t gotten any sort of official green light as of yet. All of the NCIS shows, meanwhile, have already been renewed. We’re waiting on the FBI franchise, as well.

So when will SWAT season 5 actually premiere? It’s very-much too early to find out on that, but our hope is that we will see it back at some point in the fall. We’ve yet to see the official schedule from the network, and it’s our hope that this will give us a little bit more context on what is going to happen here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







