Snowfall season 5 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: First look at ‘Fault Lines’

For those who do not know, Snowfall season 5 episode 10 is going to be the epic finale; not only that, but it is just under two weeks away! This episode will have the incredibly-difficult challenge of trying to tie together a number of loose ends, while also setting the stage for what could be coming up next.

We don’t think we have to say this in too loud or boisterous a way, but none of this is going to be easy. There are so many moving parts on the show right now, and also people who could get hurt at just about any moment.

The first thing that we can tell you about this episode is that the title is “Fault Lines.” Meanwhile, the official Snowfall season 5 episode 10 synopsis gives you a small sense of what’s coming:

Franklin is decimated; Teddy moves to secure his future; the family fractures.

The idea of this family falling apart is ultimately something that has been a really long coming. Franklin may have tried to fix things with Louie at the end of her and Jerome’s wedding, but it was clear that it’s too little, too late. She’s already made a move against Kane and in doing that, her life and the lives of those around her are very much in danger.

Do we think that Franklin will survive the finale? Absolutely, and based on his role in the story to date, we tend to think the same in regards to Teddy. As for everyone else, that’s where things start to become more unclear. If Snowfall is really a show about consequences, someone else is likely going to pay.

