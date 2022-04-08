iCarly season 2 episode 3 air date: When is the Paramount+ revival back?

Following the two-episode premiere today on Paramount+, why not go ahead and look towards iCarly season 2 episode 3? If you’re curious when the show is going to air, or what we know about it so far, we can help on both fronts!

The first thing that we should note here is that unlike season 1 of the revival, new episodes this time around are going to drop on Fridays. This could be a move to appeal more towards busy younger viewers who have more time to watch on the weekends. Also, Paramount+ already has another high-profile show in Halo that they are releasing on Thursdays and this gives them more content throughout the week.

In general, the release structure does seem similar to last year in that moving forward, we should be getting an episode a week after starting things off with a larger batch; they also aren’t releasing too much information about the individual stories far in advance. What we can say right now about episode 3 is that the title is “i’M Wild and Crazy.”

Behind the scenes, there is one other thing worth noting in that this is one of two episodes this season directed by Melissa Joan Hart. There’s of course a fascinating bit of Nickelodeon history thrown in here, at least in that Hart was one of the best-known early stars of live-action comedy on the network courtesy of Clarissa Explains It All. Meanwhile, the original iCarly aired on Nickelodeon and it helped to usher in another generation of comedy with its cast. While the new version of the Miranda Cosgrove show is designed to be more adult, it’s also out to connect with a lot of the people who grew up watching the earlier version of the show.

