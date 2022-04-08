Halo season 1 episode 4 spoilers: What makes John so special?

As we prepare ourselves for Halo season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week, there are a lot of things to explore, and backstory to dig into.

At the center of the show is of course John a.k.a. Master Chief, who feels to be in the midst of quite the existential crisis. What makes him stand out? How are his visions playing into the future? It seems like his future is so implicitly tied to his past, and that could be a guiding light for him over the next few episodes.

To add further to the confusion in his head, there is of course the presence of the AI Cortana, which seems to be in the midst of its own journey as well. It couldn’t quite take full control of John and yet, there is potential for a symbiotic relationship here. Is that going to be enough for Dr. Halsey?

Ultimately, what makes the promo for episode 4 stand out so much is the implication that Halsey is not used to things going awry and if/when they do, there can be some pretty harsh consequences as a result of that. What will those be in the world of this show? That’s something worth watching out for, as are the opportunities to dig into several other characters beyond Master Chief. To the surprise of no one he is stealing the show so far, but in order for the TV series to succeed in a way similar to the games, things have to be a bit more expansive. This show has to further along its existence.

To date, Halo is promising, but we do have some concerns that it could end up trying to recreate its own version of the source material as opposed to walking alongside it. Because we are so early in the story, though, we don’t think we can make any gross assumptions about the state of things overall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news in regards to Halo right now

What are you most hoping to check out when it comes to Halo season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+?

Share some of your thoughts and theories on the matter below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some further updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







