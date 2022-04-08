Woke season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Hulu? The latest

Following the launch of season 2 today at Hulu, can you expect a Woke season 3 renewal? Or, are we likely at the end of the road?

Even before watching the second iteration of the Lamorne Morris comedy, it feels very much like this is the sort of story with the potential to last many more years. First and foremost, it’s as topical as almost any show that you’re going to see in this current era. It’s about not only activism, but the discovery of that process and the reactions that it causes. Even in some of the promotional material for season 2 “woke” is referred to as the “new four-letter word,” a clear reference to the politization of having a platform and trying to bring about change. These are things that you will see Keef and other characters tackle through the latest batch of episodes.

For the time being, alas, there is no word on a Woke season 3, but we don’t want to sit here and act as though this is somehow strange. The vast majority of streaming shows are not renewed prior to their premiere date, as the idea instead is to take the weeks after release to gauge demand and what the future viability will be. They want to not only see that a lot of viewers are watching new episodes, but that they are making it all the way through to the end. This will make Hulu believe more strongly that people would want to watch more!

If a season 3 is eventually ordered, our feeling is that it would premiere at some point in 2023. We know that there was a long wait between season 1 and season 2, but unsurprisingly the global health crisis played a bit role in that. With vaccines being a little more prevalent at this point, we tend to think that things are changing and it will be easier to produce more stories.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Woke

Do you want to see a Woke season 3 renewal over at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you’re done with that, remember to also keep coming back — we’ll have other updates on the way and of course, we want you to remain up-to-date. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







