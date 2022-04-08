Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 photo: Vic, Walter, & revenge

This weekend Starz is finally going to bring us Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9, and of course there’s a lot to be excited about with that.

At the center of this upcoming story could very well be revenge, and understandably so all things considered. Just think about what just happened! Gloria was killed in the shooting near the end of episode 8, and Vic is luckily to still be alive and breathing.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below if you want to grab our most-recent thoughts all about the series. We will be back with reviews and other good stuff before too long, so we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That is, after all, the best way to make sure you don’t miss out.

So in the aftermath of all of this, one question inevitably rises to the top of the pyramid: Who is going to pay for it? The obvious answer is the Serbian mob, given that it makes the most sense that they are directly involved in the craziness. However, we do think it’s possible there is a little bit more going on here, especially when you think about how they knew where Vic was going to be right when he was about to get out of town.

Also, remember this: Who had a motive to keep Vic around and close to the family? The photo below shows Walter Flynn caring for his son after the accident, and it feels inevitable that there is going to be some attention paid to him as potentially setting all this up. We won’t even blame anyone for thinking that he’s responsible!

We’re not 100% sure that Walter would risk his son’s life in such a way, and it’s why the most fascinating theory we have here is Paulie. What if he set this up to ensure Vic stuck around, and also gave him and Walter both a common enemy? This is the wort of world where you can’t rule out this sort of twist.

Someone gonna pay for what happened. All new #PowerForce this Sunday on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/rNWwZAv7rW — Power Book IV: Force (@ForceStarz) April 8, 2022

