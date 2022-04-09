Better Call Saul season 6: Does Bob Odenkirk tease more Gene?

There are so many things we want to see on Better Call Saul season 6, but more Gene Takovic is pretty much at the top of the list. How can it not be? We’re talking here about one of the biggest mysteries in the show’s universe, other than of course the whereabouts of one Kim Wexler.

So are we going to get more of the Omaha Cinnabon employee in the final season? That feels like a given; the question is just how much we’re going to get.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Bob Odenkirk does seem to reference Gene by noting that the final season could play with time more than we’ve seen in any other season as of late:

“[This] season, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are even more intertwined than ever … And don’t forget, we go after Breaking Bad this season. We do it every season. There will be more of that.”

Our theory for years now is that season 6 would give us a larger dose of Gene. Even if it’s not a full episode, the writers have worked to remind us constantly that the version of Jimmy McGill exists. Because they’ve also developed a plotline there where he is clearly afraid for his life, it doesn’t just feel like we’re seeing a visual example of his punishment. Jimmy is suffering as a result of his actions of the past, but does he have to stay in this spot forever? We at least believe redemption for a character like him is possible, even if he does have some darker impulses.

