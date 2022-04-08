Charmed season 4 episode 6 spoilers: ‘The Tallyman Cometh’

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Charmed season 4 episode 6? We should start by noting that it has a title of “The Tallyman Cometh,” which feels like a reference to the traditional Jamaican folk song “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song).” Of course, we know that the Tallyman within the world of Charmed is a little more specific (and a little less tied to a song), and during this episode they are poised to cause a great deal of conflict.

Want to get a better sense of what we are talking about here? Then we do suggest that you check out the full Charmed season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

SING ME A SONG – When a mysterious package arrives on the doorstep of Vera Manor, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must turn to Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) to try and stop the Tallyman’s (guest star Jed Rees) deadliest attack yet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is forced to do court-ordered “anger management” with a very unorthodox therapist. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Keesha Sharp directed the episode written by Sidney Quashie (#406). Original airdate 4/15/2022.

All of these stories could prove to be rather entertaining in their own way, but for us personally we may be most curious about what Maggie’s anger management looks like. Just judging from the fact that there are quotes around it alone, it’s probably going to look and feel a little bit different than anything you would first assume. Anything that allows this show to further showcase its imagination is something that we’ll 100% embrace, especially if the writers get a little wild and weird with it.

