Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? More on season 4 episode 18

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be diving into an action-packed episode tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time?

We don’t want to hold you in suspense here, so let’s go ahead and share everything we can say for now: A new episode is in fact coming! Not only that, but season 4 episode 18 is a special one in that it features Jay Hernandez as a director for the first time. It’s a really difficult episode for him since he had to balance these duties and also a story that puts him at the center of just about everything. It’s an ambitious story that takes you further into Thomas Magnum’s past, while also addressing some of how he feels in the present. There could very well be at least a moment involving him and Higgins by the end of the episode, so keep your eyes peeled for that, as well. (At the bottom of this article, you can see a tease of Jay directing behind the scenes.)

If you haven’t seen the full synopsis for Magnum PI season 4 episode 18 yet, be sure to take a look at that below:

“Shallow Grave, Deep Water” – Magnum goes to extreme lengths to uncover the truth about a crime that may have involved his dear deceased friend, Nuzo (Domenick Lombardozzi), on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Jay Hernandez makes his directorial debut with this episode.

Is there any bad news to report here? We suppose so, mostly in the form of there being no new episode after this one for a little while. There are only 20 episodes this season and with that, you better hope that the final two episodes both tie together some arcs and also set the stage for a potential season 5. We reported earlier today that Hernandez is pretty optimistic the show will come back, and we tend to take his word on that a great deal.

Catch an exclusive glimpse of @jay_hernandez directing 🎬 a brand-new episode of #MagnumPI! You won't want to miss it, tonight at 9/8c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/nzQbxIuKVc — CBS (@CBS) April 8, 2022

