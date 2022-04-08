Elite season 6: Is it renewed at Netflix? Premiere date hopes

Following the formal launch of season 5 today on Netflix, it feels like time to ask the following: Will there be an Elite season 6? If so, when will the Spanish series return?

We don’t want to keep you waiting here, so let’s go ahead and hand down some of the good news: You are going to see the series back! Last fall, Netflix confirmed the news in a post on Twitter, which you can see at the bottom of this article. We can’t say that anything here is all that big of a surprise, mostly because Elite has a huge fan following and we know the value that is here for them in continuing to build up international audiences.

With this early renewal in mind, the attention of course flips to another important discussion: Finding out precisely when the next new episodes will end up premiering. As of right now, we’re in a place where it is far too early to tell. The early hope is that there’s a chance we could see more in the winter/spring of 2023, but it’s really going to come down to what the folks at the streaming service decide.

At this point, we do think they recognize that there is value in stability, and also knowing not just that a show is coming back, but also around when you can tend to expect it. Elite benefits from that, and we’re hoping that the stories in general continue to evolve. We know that there are a number of shows that have been in a similar vein over the years, but there is something about both the tone and style here that causes it to rise to the top of the pack.

Big news: Elite has been renewed for Season 6! And this December, three new Short Stories will be released:

Dec 15th – Phillipe, Caye, & Felipe

Dec 20th – Samuel & Omar

Dec 23rd – Patrick pic.twitter.com/wEq7cdXR3h — Netflix (@netflix) October 28, 2021

