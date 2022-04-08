Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’re happy to dive into that question, while setting the stage for some big-time stories!

The natural place here to start, of course, is looking at things from a programming point of view. There is a new episode starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it is one titled “Long Lost.” On paper, there could be a lot of thought-provoking stories for most of the Reagan family. To get a little more insight into a lot of that, you just have to check out the full season 12 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Long Lost” – Frank faces a dilemma when a Marine veteran, who became a local celebrity for saving a woman’s life, asks him to make an exception to the NYPD recruitment age limit so he can join the force. Also, an encounter with an old law school rival leads Erin to look into an alleged wrongful conviction; Jamie is torn over whether to report a sergeant close to Eddie for punching a fellow officer; and Danny and Baez race to find an abducted child, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For those wondering about the schedule beyond this, a hiatus is going to be coming after this episode and in general, there are only two installments left for the rest of the season. That means we’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see everything coming up. If there’s one bit of advice we have with all this in mind, it’s rather simple: Patience. Hopefully, the finale in early May will live up to expectations.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods, including other insight on what the future holds

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18?

Are you thrilled that there’s another new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Of course, also stick around to make 100% sure you are up-to-date on all sorts of other cool stuff moving forward. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







