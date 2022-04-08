Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 photo: Danny, Baez race against time

With Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 set to arrive on CBS in a matter of hours, why not have a proper Danny / Baez conversation?

Based on what we are seeing and hearing at the moment, it does feel like “Long Lost” is going to be a potentially emotional story for these two characters. Abductions are such a challenging case, and it’s even harder when the victim is a child. What these two are going to be doing here is racing against time to make sure that the child is okay and the victim is brought to justice.

In terms of pacing, it feels on the surface like this will be a different sort of story for them than most others. While you want to move quickly in a murder case, there is also a deliberateness that is needed to ensure that take a proper look at all the evidence. Here, you have to almost oscillate between that and also move fast so the child can still be found.

While we’re scared about the outcome of this case, of course we’re thrilled for an opportunity to dive more into something so intense. It’s a chance for Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez to deliver some fantastic performances and of course, that’s always welcome. Any chance to put these two outside their typical element is something well-worth celebrating in the end. We’ll see exactly how all of this plays out when the dust finally settles.

Remember that elsewhere in this episode, Frank has a hard choice to make with a local celebrity, while Jamie and Eddie get into a tough spot courtesy of a potential punishment for a Sergeant on the force.

