Central Park season 3: Is it renewed at Apple TV+? Premiere date hopes

In the wake of today’s season 2 finale, now feels like the perfect time to pose the following: Will there be a Central Park season 3 premiere? Is that something to get excited for far in advance?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the news sure to have you breathing a sigh of relief: There will be more of the animated musical/comedy down the line. This news was actually announced more than a year ago, which was a likely move to give creator Loren Bouchard and the team ample time to get more stories together. The process of producing animation is very-much different than what you see from a lot of other genres of television. It takes a long time to get stories together in this way and because of that, early renewals are fairly commonplace.

Of course, one of the other advantages of early renewals is that it gives a streaming service like Apple TV+ ample time to figure out what they want to do, and/or when they would like to have the show back on the air. Our feeling right now is that the series will be back at some point in early 2023, but we also wouldn’t be shocked if they chose to bring it out a little bit sooner than that.

As for what you can probably expect to see in terms of content moving forward, the first two seasons did a great job of creating the proper architecture for the show to operate from moving forward. We’re anticipating that this will continue to be a fun, unique show that stands out in what has become a somewhat-crowded genre over time. Following the start of the global health crisis animation has become all the more popular, with it enabling casts and crews to do the entirety of the work remotely.

