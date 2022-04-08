Magnum PI season 5: Jay Hernandez optimistic about renewal

While there have been a number of shows renewed already at CBS, Magnum PI unfortunately is not one of them.

So what gives with that? Is there going to be some sort of news on this soon? We tend to hope so, mostly because there seems to be so much optimism behind the scenes about it. Just listen now to what star (and director of tonight’s episode) Jay Hernandez had to say in a new interview with TVLine:

…The numbers are great, it travels well internationally…. So yeah, I think we’re in good shape. And you know what, they’re happy with the show. They loved this season, a lot of the stories they were really digging. And the episode I directed, they loved to the extent that I’ve already been asked to direct another one next season.

For those wondering, Jay also noted to the publication that there will be something that happens when it comes to Magnum and Higgins in the finale. It’s not necessarily the two getting together and going off into the sunset, but there should be some sort of development there. Could that be a solid way to set up season 5? We tend to think so, especially since a show like this does almost often benefit from some sort of fantastic cliffhanger.

What matters to us the most right now is getting the news before the finale in early May. After all, one of the last things we want to do is have to go into that episode not knowing for sure if there is more coming down the line! A little bit of stability goes a long way with a show like this.

