Big Brother Canada 10 spoilers: HoH Competition stopped after glitches

If there is one way to describe the Big Brother Canada 10 – HoH Competition tonight, it is this: Chaos. This has to be one of the messier situations we’ve seen in a while, but we do think producers are at least trying to make things right.

Here’s the lowdown on what happened tonight: The Buzzkilled Competition, which was hyped by Arisa Cox at the end of tonight’s episode, kicked off with Summer being the first one booted. However, upon further review it was clear that she technically did not hit her button last; her podium just did not light up correctly. Cox (who is also an executive producer) posted online that they were looking into it and soon after, they restarted the competition from scratch. Consider this one instance of the Canadian show really working with fairness in mind.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t good news for Summer even after the restart; she was still out extremely early. Then, there was bad news for all of us: Moose noted that he had to press his buzzer twice for it to actually light up. Soon after that, we got word over the loudspeaker that the competition will be done tomorrow. For now, everything has been delayed.

We do feel for the houseguests, especially those who took part in the comp tonight for long stretches with no real results. Because things weren’t working correctly, you have to start more or less from scratch. Arisa posted another message about this, which you can take a look at below.

Ultimately, the words we’d use to describe all of this are “a massive bummer.” We know that Buzzkilled is a pretty iconic competition and it’s one that we were excited to watch play out, even if it’s long. We also do tend to believe that everything was tested thoroughly before it even began tonight. Yet, errors and mistakes do happen. It’s just the way of the world sometimes. We don’t think there’s some larger conspiracy, but we’re sure some people will think that anyway.

Stay tuned; of course, we’ll have further updates on all this down the road.

Unfortunately our buzzer system continues to malfunction, and we take the fairness and integrity of the game very seriously. We are stopping the comp and there will be a new HOH comp tomorrow. Thank you for your patience and understanding 🐝 #BBCAN10 — Arisa Cox (@arisacox) April 8, 2022

