Better Call Saul season 6 teaser: Is life good for Jimmy McGill?

With the premiere coming just one week from Monday, we’re starting to get more and more insight into Better Call Saul season 6 — and with that, more reasons to be excited.

Today, a reason to be excited stems from the latest teaser below! This video (via TV Insider) offers up more insight into where Jimmy McGill a.k.a. Saul Goodman is at early on this season. After all, he’s going to think that the world is his oyster. For the first time in more or less his entire legal career, business is booming! He has paying clients who are eager to work with him and beyond just that, he’s making an impact that he can see and feel.

Is this a positive impact? Well, that’s an entirely different story? This is a guy who has to come to terms with the monster he’s created, and we know that over time that will get harder and harder. Saul Goodman is a freight train that eventually will go off the tracks, even if it doesn’t happen right away.

For the record, this promo continues to make us absolutely terrified for what’s going to happen with Kim Wexler, which is a familiar place we’ve been at for a good chunk of the off-season. You can see her in this preview sporting some sort of leopard-print outfit, which is another reminder that she is morphing so much more into Jimmy/Saul after trying so long to maintain a big part of who she was. Everything is slowly starting to change and if something happens to her, that could eventually be a reckoning for Jimmy. If he felt bad about it in Breaking Bad, we sure didn’t hear anything from him!

What do you think is going to happen on Better Call Saul season 6 that we have not seen teased already?

