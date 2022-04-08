Outlander season 6 episode 6 sneak peek: Claire passes out!

Just in case you needed another reminder of how intense Outlander season 6 episode 6 is going to be when it premieres this weekend, we have some evidence for you below!

In the latest sneak peek for this upcoming episode per Variety, you can see Caitriona Balfe’s character of Claire struggling amidst a conversation all about an affliction impacting many across Fraser’s Ridge. At the end of it, she even faints! It’s a crisis that will cause Jamie and others to spring into action. Given that Claire is the healer of the community, everyone else is of course going to scramble after the fact. What will they do to contend with such a situation? How will they bounce back from this?

If you’ve read the Diana Gabaldon books, then you know already that Claire’s illness ends up putting a number of things in motion — including some that put a number of characters into peril. All season long we’ve been building towards a horrible, dangerous situation that we’re hesitant to say too much more of in fear of giving something away. Just know this: Claire’s illness is an issue, but the ensuing chaos will reverberate for quite some time. That’s without even getting into the shadow of the American Revolution, which we know is going to consume a number of parts of this story and be a huge component to more or less everything that you see on the show moving forward.

The hardest thing to digest as a viewer right now is the sole fact that we’re already so far into the story! There are only a few episodes left, and we would assume that the biggest reveals of the season are going to be spread across those in some way.

