Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Could we really be seeing the character of Meredith Grey leaving the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital?

Entering tonight’s episode, we didn’t really imagine a situation where she was actually going to jump on board the offer. It felt more like something she’d strongly consider, only to walk away from in the end.

However, that is NOT what happened at the end of the episode. Instead, Meredith decided that she needed a fresh start and a new challenge; with that in mind, she’s ready to take the offer! This means that a major shift within the world of the show could be coming, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that Ellen will be saying goodbye to her role. The show has already spent a ton of time in Minnesota this season so with that in mind, we tend to think that they will continue to do so. It’s also very well possible that Meredith just ends up changing her mind. What she thinks is right for her now is not necessarily going to be right for her in a day or even a week’s time.

From our vantage point, we view this twist as yet another move in order to keep the show refresh. Remember that this many seasons in, it’s hard to come up with new and inventive ideas. This could send Meredith on a new journey, or at least put her in a different place the rest of the season.

For now, we’re mostly eager to see what we’re building towards at the end of the season. Could we really have a season finale that is largely set in two different places? Is that where the story is heading?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

Are you worried at all that Ellen Pompeo could be leaving Grey’s Anatomy at the end of the season, or after this twist?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







