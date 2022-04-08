Close Enough season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?

Following today’s season 3 premiere at HBO Max, can you expect a Close Enough season 4 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road here?

We know that in general, it can be almost impossible to keep track of what’s renewed and also what’s canceled, especially when you consider the fact that there are approximately a trillion shows on the air at the same time. Also, some renewal announcements tend to call through the tracks.

Take, for example, this one. Close Enough not only has been renewed for a season 4, but it’s been that way for quite some time already. It got the green light even before the second season premiered for a season 3 and season 4, and that speaks to a couple of things. First and foremost, it’s a reminder of how much faith HBO Max had in the concept; beyond that, it shows that they really wanted to be committed long-term to their programming from the start. With animation that is even more important, given that sometimes it can take several months to complete a season far in advance.

With the season 4 renewal already locked in, we know that personally, we’d love to see it on the air in either late 2022 or early 2023. The ball is in the streaming service’s court on this one, but we think they’ll figure out a window that allows it to stand on its own two feet.

So what about a season 5? We imagine that if HBO Max and the executives continue to love this show as much as they seem to right now, there’s a good chance that we will hear about that at some point over the next several months. Why not give the creative team a head start on figuring out the future?

