Law & Order season 21 episode 6 spoilers: An unsolved case comes back

As you look towards Law & Order season 21 episode 6 on NBC next week, there will be some chances to get to know the cast even better. A part of that comes with how they work in the moment; another part of that comes back courtesy of the past. There’s a lot that Dixon will be forced to encounter in this episode, and it could actually be linked to what we see down the road.

Curious to get some other information about it? Then go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 21 episode 6 synopsis below:

04/14/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a young man is found dead of an apparent overdose, Dixon fiercely pursues a homicide investigation as an old unsolved case comes back to haunt her. Price and Maroun risk putting a witness in harm’s way to expose their suspect and reveal the monster underneath. TV-14

How we are looking at this episode is ultimately rather simple: This is a way to further establish what the formula for the flagship show is going to be through at least this season. We know that a lot of franchise shows these days really lean into either big-name guest stars or crossovers to get themselves established, and what’s been rather fascinating about Law & Order is that they’ve almost gone the opposite way. They haven’t tried to do any huge events yet with SVU and instead, have gone somewhat back to basics. They have some nostalgia in the form of familiar faces, but they aren’t trying to push them too far beyond what you would expect in a show like this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order season 21 episode 6?

Do you have any specific hopes? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do that, we also remind you to come back to get other information and updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







