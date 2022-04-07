Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 17 spoilers

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting more into season 2 episode 17 in just a matter of hours? Given how great this show is, it of course goes without saying that we’d love new episodes on a near-constant basis.

Unfortunately, that’s just not something that is going to happen here. There is no new installment tonight, and there is not currently slated to be one until we get around to Thursday, April 14. Why the one-week break? We get that it’s frustrating, mostly because the show just was on hiatus due to the NCAA Tournament and came back last week with “Trevor’s Pants.” The simplest reason behind what’s going on here is that the network wants to push new episodes as long as they can (the finale airs later this month), and airing one tonight doesn’t accomplish that goal. They also don’t want to air the finale on somewhat of an island.

Just in case you are curious as to what lies ahead here when Ghosts returns, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Attic Girl” – An ‘80s “mean girl” ghost named Stephanie (Odessa A’Zion), who died on her prom night, is awakened in the attic, triggering Sam to confront what happened on her own prom night. Also, Alberta discovers she has another special gift, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 14 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of the things that is exciting about this episode is that it continues to raise the possibility of more ghosts and with that, opportunities to see the show expand a little bit. We’re always going to be for that as frequently as possible.

