The Cleaning Lady season 2 renewal confirmed at Fox!

After a successful first season, one of TV’s biggest surprises of the season in The Cleaning Lady now has a season 2 renewal!

We frame the statement above in the way we do for pretty particular reason: Typically, shows premiering at midseason don’t pan out all that well. There are a number of significant hurdles that they run into, whether it be a lack of promotion or viewers committing to other shows. Yet, this drama managed to find a consistent audience despite being based on an Argentinian show largely unknown in America, and also not having that big of a cast.

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is some of what Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn had to say:

“This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life … The Cleaning Lady bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues—something we’re proud to say is one of FOX’s long-time calling cards—and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season.”

For those who watched the season 1 finale, there was absolutely a huge cliffhanger established with Luca being kidnapped. That sets the stage for some awesome storytelling coming up, and we just hope the show is on this fall. We will get a better sense of the schedule a little later on this year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Cleaning Lady right now

What do you think about The Cleaning Lady being renewed for a season 2 at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







