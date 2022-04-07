Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 renewal confirmed

Apparently, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is going to keep on winning over at HBO.

Today, the network confirmed that the series, based on the Jeff Pearlman book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, will be back for a second season. This is not something we assumed would happen entering the show, largely because a lot of “based on a true story” shows these days end up going the limited series route. Winning Time has produced some solid ratings for the network, with the most-recent episode generating 1.2 million viewers across all platforms on Sunday. That makes it the most-successful episode of the series so far in that measurement.

In a statement, here is what Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, had to say:

“It’s been a thrill to bring WINNING TIME to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast. This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.”

While Winning Time has found some success, it’s also come under fire for some for its perspective on certain personalities, whether they be Jerry West and Pat Riley. This is why it’s always important to remember that a show like this is a dramatization — it’s not a line-by-line recreation of who some of these people really were or how they acted decades in the past.

We will say this: There’s probably always enough drama around the Lakers for it to be turned into a TV show. Just look at everything that happened this season as a prime example of that.

Related – Get some more news all about the next new episode of Winning Time

What do you think about Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty getting a season 2?

Be sure to let us know in the comments, and also come back around to get a number of other stories that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







