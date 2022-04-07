Yellowstone season 5 trailer: When could it possibly be released?

Over the past several weeks, a lot has been done to make us wonder about the timeline for Yellowstone season 5, including a possible trailer release.

Originally, our thinking was that we’d be waiting until mid-to-late fall to see more of Kevin Costner and company back on TV and yet now, we’re not so sure about that at all. It’s possible that we could see more episodes as early as the summer, with filming set to kick off next month and the plan being to air this fourteen-episode season in two separate batches. This could allow the folks at Paramount Network to get the show back on the air a little bit sooner than anyone expected.

With this in mind, we do think this bumps up when we thought the first footage could be released. If the network manages to get the first seven episodes out there in either August or early September, it’s possible we could see at least something in mid-to-late July. We see the first full-length trailer launching at least a few weeks before the premiere, and there being a pretty aggressive rollout coming not long after the fact.

The more you think about it, the more it makes total sense for the network to be as aggressive as ever when it comes to pushing the show’s future, and there are a number of different reasons for that. First and foremost, the more content they get out there, the better the numbers will be — plus, the more that they can promote some of the other spin-offs. We know that there’s something more coming for 1883, and then there’s the follow-up prequel 1932. There is likely going to be a 6666 spin-off based on most chatter online, but we don’t think anything is fully solidified there yet.

If you love all things Yellowstone, just know a season 5 trailer is the tip of the iceberg for all sorts of stuff you could see coming up.

