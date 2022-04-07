This Is Us season 6 episode 12 photo: More of adult Jack Damon!

We’ve gotten a sense already that This Is Us season 6 episode 12 is going to play around with time and today, more photographic proof has been revealed!

If you look above, you can see a first-look image of Blake Stadnik as Jack Damon and Auden Thornton as Lucy from the upcoming episode “Katoby,” which signals further that we will spend at least a minute or two far in the future.

So what’s going to be happening with these two? We can’t say too much about this photo, other than that the two are standing in front of a bathroom. It’s possible that this is around one of his music performances, or that the two are just out to eat. It’s a strange photo to analyze, given that it looks almost like they are posing as opposed to this being an actual still from the episode. Just knowing that the two are in this is exciting, though.

Here’s what we really are left to wonder: Will this timeline be present in “Katoby” to show us where Kate and Toby’s relationship ends up years down the road? The only thing we know for certain is that Kate and Phillip get married five years in the future, and that Toby is alive at Rebecca’s deathbed years after the fact. He didn’t look happy in that time-frame, but that may just be because of the situation more so than anything specific to his personal life.

What do you think about Jack Damon and Lucy appearing in This Is Us season 6 episode 12?

