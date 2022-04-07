Chicago PD season 9 episode 17: Will Ruzek, Burgess work it out?

Another episode of Chicago PD, and another opportunity for the to rip out the hearts of just about every Burgess – Ruzek fan.

After all, the end of this episode showed Adam going through a near-death experience and then after that, trying to atone to Burgess for everything that has happened as of late, including during that Makayla crisis. He wants his family back and a big part of what he had, but she’s clearly not ready for that. She sees that Makayla is doing better and for right now, she’s favoring what she thinks is in the child’s best interest.

So where did that leave us? In an incredibly sad moment where Ruzek was alone in the closing minutes of the episode. Sure, it’s a better fate than him dying (which we were really close to), but our heart is still hoping that there’s a chance for further redemption here down the road.

One of the biggest things that we wonder after a story like this is pretty simple: Why do the writers continue to craft so much drama around these two? We want to think it’s because they will eventually put the two of them in a satisfying place but, for at least this season, we’re just not sure that we’re not going to get there. These are two people with a lot of demons and traumas, and they have to conquer that and fully figure themselves out before they can commit to each other.

Another way to look at this is pretty simple: The writers don’t want to break them up again in the event that they get back together. Because of this, there is a good bit of patience that could be required in establishing the endgame.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







