Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 video: ‘Long Lost’ sneak peeks!

In just two days Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 is going to arrive on CBS — of course, we’re eager to get a little more news on what’s ahead!

This upcoming episode carries with it the title of “Long Lost” and on the surface, it does feel like there’s a lot of difficult choices in here. Take, for starters, what Frank chooses to do when it comes to a local hero who wants to jump the line to enter the NYPD. Do you make an exception for someone in this position? Or, do you stay true to your rules even if it creates a backlash? The first sneak peek below focuses heavily on that subject.

As for some of the others, a lot of them focus heavily on Jamie, who witnesses an incident involving Sgt. McNichols that could change her entire career. What does he opt to do about it? Once again, he struggles between whether to follow the letter of the law or consider other factors, such as a delicate emotional situation or even Eddie’s own friendships. One of the things that Vanessa Ray’s character is clearly frustrated with is how Jamie runs such a tight ship that it’s impossible to get close to some of her fellow officers. In one of the previews, she even questions the saluting rule that Jamie brought back a little bit earlier in the year.

So who is Jamie going to turn to for advice? Think Henry! The family patriarch always has a knack for sage wisdom and here, he makes one thing rather clear to Jamie — even if it’s difficult, he should follow his heart first and foremost. That should be the thing that carries him through.

