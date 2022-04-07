Snowfall season 5 episode 9 spoilers: The last before the finale…

Next week on Snowfall season 5 episode 9, you’re going to see something very-much important. How else could you describe it? This is the penultimate episode of the season, and we know thanks to an announcement earlier this week that season 6 is going to be the final one.

So what we’re trying to say here is pretty darn simple: You have to prepare yourself for an hour jam-packed with emotional content. At this point, we’re not sure that anyone other than Franklin is 100% safe.

The first thing that’s a little bit worrisome is the Snowfall season 5 episode 9 synopsis: “Jerome and Louie separate themselves from Franklin.” These two have been working on this to some degree for a while, and we certainly wonder now just how far they will go.

If there is an irony in much of this, it’s that separating themselves from Franklin may be the biggest thing that saves him. He’s not aware of Louie double-dealing or her plot to take on Kane. So if Kane wants revenge, there’s someone he can take out in the form of Louie without even dealing with Franklin. That is, of course, assuming that Kane would believe something of that nature.

No matter what is coming up in this episode, we have a hard time believe that every loose end will be tied up. We imagine that a lot of things will be tied together leading into the finale…

