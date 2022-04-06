Better Call Saul season 6: Bob Odenkirk staying at AMC for next project

Just in case you were wondering what’s next for Bob Odenkirk after his time on Better Call Saul is over, we now have a better sense of it.

According to a new report from TVLine, we’ve now learned that the actor is currently poised to star in Straight Man, a comedy/drama hybrid that is currently in development at AMC. This is based on the novel by Richard Russo that takes place on a fictional college campus. You’re going to see Odenkirk play the part of William Henry Devereaux Jr., the chairman of the college’s English department. It’s described in part as a “mid-life crisis tale,” so there could be a lot of different stuff in here that’s worth of some excitement.

Speaking in a statement, here is some of what Bob had to say about this particular project:

“I loved Paul and Aaron’s take on Richard’s excellent, entertaining novel … Once again a project with AMC with a focus on character depth and sensitivity. This milieu (academia) seems very pertinent to the conversations we’re all having. I am drawn to the tone of humanity and humor in the novel, and I look forward to playing this role — something lighter than my recent projects, but still closely observed and smart.”

After playing Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman for so many years and diving into drama, we can’t say we’re shocked by Bob having an interest in getting back into lighter material. Remember how he got his start! We just know there’s potential for a lot of good stuff here.

