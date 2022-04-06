New Amsterdam season 4 finale date revealed; a look ahead

Are you curious to learn about the New Amsterdam season 4 finale date over at NBC — or, some more of what the future could hold? Of course, we’re happy to get into a lot of this within!

The first thing that we should do here, though, is start by reminding you that, unfortunately, this is the penultimate season of the show. Because we know already that season 5 is going to be the final one and that it’s only going to run for thirteen episodes, that does throw a wrench into everything. It makes the season 4 finale all the more important, as it perfectly sets the stage for what the final season will look like.

This week, NBC announced that on Tuesday, May 24, you will see the end of the road for the show this season, and we hope within here there’s some sort of battle for the future of the hospital. So much of the story as of late has featured Max Goodwin at a crossroads. He obviously wants more joy in his life and we understand that. However, much of this is at conflict with what he’s dealing with at New Amsterdam itself. He does not want to leave the hospital in the clutches of Dr. Fuentes, so he is working to ensure that he can unseat her prior to him going back to London to be with Helen. It feels like we won’t see him at his happily-ever-after until at some point next season, so we probably need to have patience.

Also, let’s hope for satisfying conclusions for Bloom, Reynolds, Iggy, and everyone else we’ve seen on the show over the years. Don’t they all deserve that on some level?

