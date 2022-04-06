The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 photo: Did Lew Sloan betray Cooper?

In just a matter of days The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 is going to be airing on NBC, and we’ve got something new to wonder about: Did Lew Sloan betray Harold Cooper? Has his “old friend” been in on an operation to screw him over this whole time?

We know already that The Blacklist is a world of harsh betrayals, just as it’s a story where something like this could happen at any possible moment. We’d be incredibly naïve to sit here and think that something like this is impossible.

Let’s start by posing the following question: Does Lew know more about what’s going on beyond what he’s said? It’s possible. He’s really the only character involved with this story, other than Cooper’s wife, who’s not a regular part of the show already. It is a little curious that the writers have focused on him as much as they have, no?

Of course, the irony in all of this is that Lew still doesn’t seem to have that much motivation to do any of this. Why would he want to help Cooper? There has to be a pretty particular motive here beyond anything that we know right now, and that hasn’t been 100% explained as of right now. We’re just expecting to learn a lot more about Lew in the next few episodes, or at least that is what we think as we continue to circle possible suspects at the center of everything.

What do you think is happening with Cooper and Lew Sloan entering The Blacklist season 9 episode 15?

