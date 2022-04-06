Chicago Fire season 10 episode 18 spoilers: The hostage crisis

At this point, one thing is clear entering Chicago Fire season 10 episode 18 — the writers clearly want your heart beating outside of your chest. While we’ve seen a number of intense episodes so far this season, “What’s Inside You” could stand out still from the pack. After all, Firehouse 51 is going to need to resolve a delicate hostage crisis, and it’s one that hits WAY too close to home.

We don’t even need to say too much entering this episode to have you nervous — all we gotta do is go ahead and share the short Chicago Fire season 10 episode 18 synopsis below:

04/13/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 must band together when one of their own is taken hostage. TV-14

Depending on when the hostage crisis starts, what could make this episode stand out is that there may not be that much room for a lot of sideplots. After all, it’s hard to imagine some of the firefighters focusing on anything else once the ball gets rolling here. Inevitably, it has to take top priority in the minds of many, and for good reason.

By the end of this episode, it’s absolutely our hope that we can get a little bit of closure with this particular story — and more than likely, we will. While Chicago Fire has been known to present some epic, terrifying cliffhanger at the end of a season, they don’t do that as often with an episode jammed right into the middle of things. There are so many other crisis that they tend to throw the team into!

