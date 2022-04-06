Chicago Med season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Hannah and Dean clash

Even though Dr. Hannah Asher only recently returned to Chicago Med, next week’s season 7 episode 18 is going to bring her into the eye of the storm. By that, we mean mostly that it’s going to toss her head-first into a conflict with Dr. Dean Archer. We know just how stubborn and irascible this character can be, and this is not going to be an easy situation for her to conquer.

What makes this situation even worse for her? Well, the Chicago Med season 7 episode 18 synopsis gives you a better sense of that:

04/13/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Archer and Hannah clash over a patient with close ties to Goodwin. After a patient is shot during a home invasion, Dylan and Crockett help with the investigation. Maggie and Will work to protect a patient who is in the country illegally. TV-14

Having the patient being someone with ties to Goodwin is not an easy situation to be in. Basically, you’re throwing yourself into a spot where one wrong move could end up with you in a really tough position, and it’s even tougher when you just got back to the hospital!

As for what else we’re excited to see here, a lot of it is tied to what’s happening with Dylan and Crockett. This could be the sort of story that throws Dr. Scott back into a world he knows so well. For Dr. Marcel, meanwhile, he doesn’t have that law-enforcement background. He’s going to have to learn about things as the story progresses, but we like seeing some of these doctors outside their element whenever possible. It contributes a lot to the fabric of the show!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

Where do you think things are going when it comes to Chicago Med season 7 episode 18 when it airs next week?

Is there anything in particular you want to see? Share all of your thoughts and theories now in the comments! After you do that, we suggest that you also stay put to make sure you don’t miss any other updates all about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







