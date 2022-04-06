The Flash season 8 episode 11 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Resurrection’

As you get yourself ready for The Flash season 8 episode 11 on The CW next week, you have to prepare for something powerful. This episode is titled “Resurrection,” after all, for a reason! This is a chance to see new variables be introduced into the Black Flame storyline, but also see some enormous risks play out — ones that are not guaranteed to be successful.

Given everything that Caitlin did on tonight’s new episode to try and draw the flame out, we can’t be that shocked to see that she would take center stage again moving forward. But why go rogue? Why not try to come up with a plan as a group? These are the things that we wonder as we read the full The Flash season 8 episode 11 synopsis below:

WHISPERS AND SCREAMS – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found a way to stop the “Black Flame” from hurting anyone else meanwhile Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger. Emily Palizzi directed the episode written by Greg Beeman (#811). Original airdate 4/13/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Schedule-wise, we should note that there is likely at least a brief hiatus on the other side of this episode. With that, it’s clear that the writers want us lingering and thinking about some things for a little while. On some level, that’s a little bit frustrating. Yet, at the same time we understand it! It’s a natural part of the rhythm of the season and at least for now, we really think this is one of the better non-Armageddon arcs that we’ve had since Bloodwork.

