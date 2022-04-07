A Million Little Things season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Distracting Gary

Are you curious to learn more about A Million Little Things season 4 episode 15? There is another installment airing next week on ABC titled “Fingers Crossed” and to the surprise of no one, it’s going to be emotional.

So what is at the core of the story here? What will we see the group have to endure? Mostly, it appears as though it is Gary who is facing some of the hardest obstacles, but the rest of the group is going to be there to support him. This feeling of friendship is one of the reasons why we love this show so much; there aren’t exactly a lot of other programs that allow us to see this many relationships in so many different stages.

While the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 15 synopsis below doesn’t give you a ton of specifics, it doesn’t really need to for you to realize how important this story is:

“fingers crossed” – The gang gathers for a fun and festive game night as a means to distract Gary from dwelling on a heavy situation on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What else is notable about this episode?

There is a significant headline behind the scenes, as it marks the TV directorial debut of showrunner DJ Nash. Since he knows this world and some of these characters better than ever, this is a chance for him to impart his own take on it visually. We’ve already seen his fantastic writing expressed for years on end now; this is an opportunity to see something different and very much exciting.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussions on the subject of A Million Little Things

What do you most want to see on A Million Little Things season 4 episode 15 when it arrives?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and theories right away in the comments! After you do this, we hope you also stick around for all sorts of other TV discussions. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







