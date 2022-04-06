Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see Chicago Fire and Chicago PD back with it after a long break? We of course have a few different things we want to dive into here.

First and foremost, let’s commence a celebration here — we know that One Chicago is on the air tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern! We know it’s been a long wait the past couple of weeks, but we’re about to get another run of stories. There are new episodes set until at least April 20, and we’re hoping that in these weeks we’ll get to learn more about some of these characters and raise the stakes a little bit more. We know already that we’re going to be seeing more of Dr. Hannah Asher over on Chicago Med — however, we’ve also got confirmation that Stevie Hammer is gone for the time being. (You can preview Med further in the promo at the bottom of this article.)

To go along with this, we suggest that you check out synopses for all three of tonight’s episodes; there’s a lot to look forward to here!

Chicago Med season 7 episode 17, “If You Love Someone, Set Them Free” – 04/06/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Rival gangs bring their war to Med. Will and Charles work with a teenage brain cancer patient who’s refusing treatment. Tensions run high in the OR when a patient’s transplanted uterus fails, forcing Crockett and Blake to decide whether to try another transplant using a uterus from the patient’s sister.

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 17, “Keep You Safe” – 04/06/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Kidd work with CPD regarding a suspicious car wreck. Hawkins and Violet’s relationship is in jeopardy. Chloe and Cruz adjust to a new family dynamic.

Chicago PD season 9 episode 17, “Adrift” – 04/06/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek’s search for the daughter of an old family friend leads the team into a serious drug investigation. Burgess and Ruzek struggle to move on from the emotional aftermath of Makayla’s abduction.

