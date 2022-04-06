The Thing About Pam season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale!

As you prepare for The Thing About Pam season 1 episode 6 next week on NBC, you also should prepare for the end of the road. This is the finale!

From the very start, we know that the limited series starring Renee Zellweger was simply that — something with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. There’s a chance to see real closure next week; it could be dramatic and intense, but there could still be some sort of surprising message at the end of all of this.

For some more information on that, just be sure to check out The Thing About Pam season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

04/12/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Pam goes to shocking and absurd extremes to extricate herself from the web of lies she has spun. Some measure of justice, redemption and hope is finally found. TV-14

By the end of this finale, we’ll at least get the show’s version of the conclusion of Pam’s story. Yet, like with so many other scripted shows based on true crime, this is actually one that is still ongoing. Pam Hupp is technically still alive and in prison. We of course do wonder what this show in particular was trying to tell us, other than that true-crime stories are almost more complicated than they appear on the service.

Even though we would not consider The Thing About Pam to be some sort of enormous success in the ratings, we do very much hope it encourages NBC to keep trying to make limited series happen. Having a larger abundance if scripted content is never a bad thing, especially when you are working to bring something new to the table over time.

