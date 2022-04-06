Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? New season 4 episode 17 details

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be diving into the world of season 4 episode 17 in just a matter of hours?

Of course, it goes without saying that there’s a lot of interest in the future of the show. This is TV comfort food at its finest, and a great way to be able to get away from your own world … while also see some other characters you can relate to on some level!

This is where, unfortunately, we do have to hand over some of the bad news: There is no new episode of the show tonight. Instead, you will be stuck waiting one more week to see what is next. This upcoming story is going to revolve around Dan trying to get a little bit of help. Meanwhile, some other characters are taking a risk with some long-term ramifications.

Below, you can check out the full The Conners season 4 episode 17 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

“Big Negotiations and Broken Expectations” – Dan enlists the help of a few good friends for the funeral home remodel after Louise points out that Dan’s generosity with his time seems to benefit everyone but her; and Robin and Darlene take a big career risk that may not pay off the way they expect it to on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We know that The Conners is going to be on the air until May and with that, we hope that there are a lot of big stories between now and the upcoming finale. It’s our hope that a season 5 renewal will be coming up before too long, but we’ll have to wait and see if that ends up actually coming to pass.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Conners right now

What are you most hoping to see on The Conners season 4 episode 17 when it airs?

Do you wish it was on tonight? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







