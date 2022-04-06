The Resident season 5 episode 17: Will AJ decide to help Padma?

The events of The Resident season 5 episode 17 threw another twist into the mix when it comes to AJ and Padma, and it could impact both of their futures!

We’ve known for a good while now that Padma has been looking to become a mom, and a good bit of the story revolved around her trying to figure out what she wanted to do in terms of a sperm donor. Was the right answer right in front of her all along? It seems possible!

At the end of the episode tonight, she decided to go ahead and ask Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s character if he would be interested in being a donor. He certainly seems intrigued by the idea — he realizes that she could do a whole lot worse, and the two characters already have a history.

Personally, we think that The Resident is going to go down this road for a good while moving forward. We know that the writers should be interested in giving AJ another big story following the exit of Mina, and to some extent, we have that in the form of his ailing mother. Yet, we also don’t think they would want him mired in tragedy forever. The idea of him being a donor for Padma could be his way of continuing his lineage and the timing of it may seem serendipitous for him with everything else going on in his life.

Ultimately, there are more episodes coming this season that will address this situation further; we don’t foresee this being tied up in a week or even two. What we do know very much is this: We love the idea of AJ being a father figure, as he has so much confidence and wisdom he could pass along.

What did you think about the events of The Resident season 5 episode 17?

Do you think AJ is going to agree to this? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and once you do that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

