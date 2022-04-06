Law & Order: SVU season 23 finale date revealed, plus Organized Crime

If you are curious as to when Law & Order: SVU season 23 is going to be wrapping things up alongside some other shows in the franchise, we have a good sense of it now!

Today, NBC confirmed the finale dates for all of the scripted primetime shows, and they indicated that the Mariska Hargitay series, alongside both Organized Crime and also the flagship Law & Order, will be saying goodbye on Thursday, May 19. The lineup will stay the same, with Law & Order kicking things off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

So what’s going to be coming on these episodes? It’s too early to tell at the moment, but we’re expecting heightened emotions and some cases that test the team like never before. We wouldn’t mind a crossover between at least SVU and Organized Crime, but we’re hesitant to get 100% on board with it if it means short-changing one of the shows individually.

Our hope for now is that at some point between now and when these finales actually air, we get a little more information on what the future will hold. While SVU has already been renewed for another season, there’s less information out there about the main show as well as Organized Crime. The latter feels like a slam-dunk given Christopher Meloni’s presence and the fact that it tends to generate bigger ratings with the crossover events.

Ironically, it’s the original Law & Order we’re the most concerned about right now, mostly because its numbers fell off slightly from its premiere. Yet, it is still performing better than some other shows have in this timeslot, and it has at least shown an element of stability over the past few weeks.

