A Million Little Things season 4 finale date set; will it be series finale?

Today, ABC officially confirmed the finale date for A Million Little Things season 4 and with that, we now have questions aplenty on the future.

So what can we officially say as of this writing? The drama series will remain on the air until Wednesday, May 18 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. We feel fairly confident that we’re going to be building towards a powerful finale, but the question remains as to whether it be the end of the season or series.

We know that the network has already greenlit a number of their shows for additional seasons. Take, for example, the likes of Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, and The Good Doctor. We’re expecting additional seasons of The Goldbergs and The Conners, and that’s to go along with a lot of the reality TV fare. Alongside Big Sky, A Million Little Things is one of the shows we have the most questions about. Despite a fantastic cast and some heartfelt stories, its ratings are not what they once were; to date, it is down more than 30% in the 18-49 demographic versus season 3. Meanwhile, it is also down over 29% in live total viewers.

What we’re trying to in this article is not sound some sort of alarm; instead, this is a reminder that if you love the show, be sure to watch it live or after the fact as soon as possible. These are ways to 100% support the show and make ABC feel like there’s value in at least one more season. We’ve been invested in these characters for so long now and with that, we absolutely want and need for there to be a fitting end for all of them.

