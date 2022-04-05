The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 spoilers: Meet new character Lily!

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is currently in production in Toronto and if you’re like us, you’re probably eager for any update possible. With that, we’re happy to offer up the following on the casting front.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dave actress Christine Ko is going to be recurring on the Hulu series in the role of Lily. Per the official description, she “will enter the story as a leader in the [Canada-based] resistance who’s no stranger to perilous situations — with the scars to prove it. A former Martha, she’s gritty and resourceful. Once someone earns Lily’s trust, she becomes a fierce ally.”

As we move into the new season of the show, it does feel as though most of the story will be about a revolution. June (Elisabeth Moss) obviously wants to be reunited with her family, but she’s about more than just that following the death of Fred. She wants to, alongside the help of others, topple Gilead and end this cycle of suffering. It does feel like we’re moving towards a series of battles like no other, but how much can Gilead rot from within? There is more than one way to destroy an evil empire, and watching how some of this happens should very-much prove fascinating.

There is no specific premiere date yet for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, though we’d love to see it later this year.

What do you most want to see on The Handmaid's Tale season 5?

