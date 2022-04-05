Star Trek: Picard season 3: LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, more appearing

Just in case you wanted more of a reason to be excited about the upcoming Star Trek: Picard season 3, you now have it!

Today, it was officially confirmed that Sir Patrick Stewart will be reuniting with a number of other favorites from Star Trek: The Next Generation for what will now be the final season of the Paramount+ hit. The list includes, per Entertainment Weekly, LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), and Brent Spiner (Data). This should satisfy plenty of fans hoping to see some of these people back; of course, we’re over the moon about the chance to see Geordi one more time after so many years.

In a statement, here is what season 3 showrunner/executive producer Terry Matalas had to say:

“I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science-fiction. So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise.

“It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor … The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season 3!”

The video below also features plenty of beloved voices, alongside further confirmation that some of your favorites are going to be coming back. Go ahead and watch this and not admit to getting emotional. We tend to think it’s pretty much impossible. For so many people who grew up in a certain era, the crew of The Next Generation is a part of their family.

