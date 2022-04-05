Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing the series back alongside FBI: International and also FBI: Most Wanted?

We know that in general, these three shows have a rather unusual schedule. We get new episodes, a break, more new episodes, and then another break. It’s a routine we’ve grown rather used to, even if we’d prefer not to be. It’s a good thing we are in this instance, though, as there is no installment for any of these shows on the air tonight. We’re in the midst of another one-week break, and the plan is for all three to come back on April 12. There is some big stuff in these episodes, though, including the debut of Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott on Most Wanted!

To get details on all three of these episodes and what could be coming, you don’t have to look further than the synopses below…

FBI season 4 episode 17, “One Night Stand” – When a young couple is found murdered in a New York City park after returning from vacation, the team searches for a suspect linked to the drug trade. Also, Scola turns over a new leaf when it comes to his relationships, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 16, “Left of Boom” – The Fly Team lands in hot water when Vo is found at the scene where a Hungarian gambling regulator was murdered, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 17, “Covenant” – The team’s new leader, charming but formidable Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott), takes charge as they investigate a series of homicides tied to a forbidden love between a young teen and her older boyfriend, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

