SWAT season 5 spoilers: First details on 100th episode!

For those who did not know already, SWAT season 5 is set to air the show’s landmark 100th episode on Sunday, April 10. So what’s going to happen here? The title for the story is “The Fugitive” and as it turns out, the person at the center of the crisis is Hondo itself!

Have we seen episodes of crime shows before where the series lead is accused of a crime that they did not commit? Sure, but this situation is different. SWAT is going to be raising the stakes here with a situation that could be almost impossible for Shemar Moore’s character to get out of. Not only that, but it’s one that may force him to go on the run!

Below, you can check out the synopsis for the 100th episode of SWAT with a few more details on what lies ahead:

“The Fugitive” – When body cam footage left at a local news station seems to show Hondo shooting two police officers, he is forced to go on the run while the team works to clear his name, on the 100th episode of the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, April 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we personally expect to see some resolution here … though the road beforehand could prove to be intense. We know that this show has no problem drawing out some storylines, but we’ve already seen Hondo away from the team this season already. We don’t think it’s 100% necessary that we go in that direction all over again.

