This Is Us season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Beyond Kate & Toby’s divorce

Next week on This Is Us season 6 episode 12, we’re going to have a story with a pretty simple title to it in “Katoby.” As you would imagine, Kate and Toby are going to remain the focus — but not in the way that you would necessarily expect. Instead of having this be the story of what happened right after the party, we’re actually going to be jumping forward in time.

Are we going to be seeing the beginning of the flash-forwards here? It absolutely looks that way, and we certainly hope along the way we’ll learn more about Kate and Phillip. If they’re going to be married down the road, wouldn’t it be nice to learn a bit more about their connection?

NBC has already released the full This Is Us season 6 episode 12 synopsis, and we like to think this is a source of some info for what lies ahead:

04/12/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kate and Toby’s relationship evolves over a few years. TV-PG

We do think that, when the dust settles here, the producers are going to give us at least some reason to smile. We’ve never thought that the goal of This Is Us was to have a show that was continuously depressing and horrible to watch. While Kate and Toby have gone through a lot, shouldn’t there be some light at the end of the tunnel?

What are you hoping for in regards to This Is Us season 6 episode 12 on NBC?

Do you think there are going to be at least a few happy moments sprinkled in here? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stay here at the site — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

