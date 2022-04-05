Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 6 episode 11 on the air in just a matter of hours? We know that there are big things coming on the show, including something that sends a chill down our spine. We’re talking here, of course, about the divorce of Kate and Toby. It’s something that we know is coming, even if we wish it wasn’t and we’d be getting some sort of break before long.

Well, here is where we can share the good (?) news — there’s a new episode tonight! We don’t want there to be a hiatus, but at the same time we know that we’re probably going to tear up watching this episode.

New This Is Us video! Be sure to take a look below to see our full preview for “Saturday in the Park,” including some of our theories. We will be back with a full review the moment it ends, so we suggest you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That’s the best way to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other information on what lies ahead.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis yet for this episode, we do suggest you take a look at that below to set the stage for what’s next:

04/05/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Rebecca and Miguel’s anniversary barbecue does not go as planned. TV-PG

Given that this episode is coming on the other side of the Big Three trilogy, it’s our personal hope that we get closure for all of these storylines. We don’t want this to be an instance where Kevin and Randall’s personal arcs are completely tossed aside to focus solely on a dark day for some other characters.

