The Resident season 5 episode 18 spoilers: A look towards ‘Ride or Die’

Next week The Resident season 5 episode 18 is going to be arriving on Fox — so what sort of drama will come for the ride? Ironically, the title for the next new episode is “Ride or Die,” and of course there’s a big story that is coming up for Conrad!

In particular, this one will be fascinating in how it brings up an issue that was already present in the past: The prescriptions that were being filled under Conrad’s name. We’ve already heard a little bit about this, but the situation is about to worsen after Matt Czuchry’s character confronts the individual supposedly responsible. What’s going to happen from here? Think in terms of a wide array of different twists.

Beyond just this, be prepared for another emotional AJ story concerning his mother. End-of-life care is something that we’ve been exploring with him for most of the season, and we’re going to be seeing another hard aspect of it very soon. We do have a feeling that eventually, this is going to come to a heartbreaking conclusion even if we’re rooting for the opposite.

Below, you can check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 18 synopsis with other insight all about what you can expect to see:

When Conrad confronts a pharmacy owner about fraudulent prescriptions being filled under his name, the situation takes a dangerous turn. Then, the ER is sent into chaos when a street racing accident results in multiple severe injuries. Meanwhile, Raptor faces a devastating reality when his mother’s condition worsens in the all-new “Ride or Die” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 12 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-518) (TV-14 D, L, V).

